Home / It's Viral / Dad and brothers hilariously interrupt girl trying to record video for teacher. Watch

Dad and brothers hilariously interrupt girl trying to record video for teacher. Watch

“I hope her teacher laughed as hard as I did,” reads the caption by Jones.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:20 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Jennifer Jones.
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Jennifer Jones.(Facebook/@Jennifer Jones)
         

We all have those family members who perfectly capture the definition of the word silly. In fact, their antics often create situations that make us laugh out loud. This video of a little girl named Delaney getting interrupted by her dad and brother while trying to create an art for her teacher perfectly shows how goofy a family can be.

The clip shared on Facebook by Delaney’s mom Jennifer Jones shows the little one setting up the camera to send a video of her artwork to her teacher on her school’s learning app. “I was checking Delaney’s seesaw (app for school) and she often will send her teachers random videos wishing them well, or goodnight, or just talking to talk. Well.... I found this as a sent video from earlier today. I hope her teacher laughed as hard as I did,” reads the caption by Jones.

She also clarifies that Delaney’s dad, Issac, thought that she was making a normal video and not something that she was going to send to someone.

We won’t spoil the fun, take a look at the clip below:

Shared on November 18, the clip has garnered over 1.9 lakh shares along with more than 1.7 lakh reactions. People didn’t hold back while appreciating the cute video. Many pointed out how the girl was completely unfazed during it all. Others just dropped heart emojis to show their love for the video.

“Lol! Her dad is hilarious!! I bet her teacher was rolling in the floor laughing,” wrote a Facebook user. “I love how it doesn’t faze her one bit. As if this is normal...What? your parents don’t act like this?” commented another. “This is soo wholesome, my day is made,” said a third.

“Why is no one talking about the dad’s expressive dance moves?” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

