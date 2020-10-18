Dad’s ‘complete guide to baby’ video is absolutely hilarious. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:55 IST

A dad’s funny video showcasing a ‘complete guide to baby’ is getting a lot of love online. The father behind the video has been sharing daily struggles that many parents face but with a hilarious twist. Every now and then, his ‘how to’ videos grab people’s attention and some even go viral. This time, he made a compilation of the rib-tickling clips he shared over the years. And to say that the clip is brilliant is understatement.

“THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO BABIES. I have collated my finest, thoroughly researched, instructional videos on all things baby related. Grab a cuppa and settle in,” the clip was shared with this caption on the man’s Instagram profile called How to Dad.

From how to make a baby sleep to how to travel with a kid, the situations shown are varied. Though over nine minutes long, chances are you’ll keep watching it on loop.

Since being shared a few days ago, the clip has gathered nearly 35,000 views. It has also gathered tons of well-deserved comments. From commenting on the hilarity of the video to picking their favourite parts, the comments were of different kinds.

“Putting a baby to sleep is still my favourite I think,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omgosh you’re the funniest but nuttiest dad ever!! Love it!!” said another. “You need to write a manual book,” suggested a third.

There were also people who tagged others to spread the joy of seeing the clip. Just like this individual who tagged another and wrote, “In case you need a laugh in the wee hours of the night.”

What do you think of the video?