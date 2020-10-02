‘Dal Biryani’ leaves netizens horrified, food website tweets apology

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:34 IST

Biryani is one of the most popular dishes Indian cuisine has to offer. And it is also one of those dishes netizens can’t stand being tampered with. Probably, that is the reason a video showing an unusual recipe for this dish has now created a buzz on Twitter.

The clip of the recipe was shared on the micro-blogging site by a South Africa based website called food24.com. The video shows the dish being prepared using lentils or dal along with chopped up veggies and chicken. This, what many may say is outlandish, version of the recipe has now irked many.

Take a look at the clip first:

WATCH!



In celebration of Heritage month we've whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that'll have you coming back for seconds >> https://t.co/5oIFxD8P7H pic.twitter.com/bFA95EhXYE — food24.com (@food24) September 30, 2020

Shared on September 30, the clip has garnered close to 70,000 views and tons of comments. Here’s what people had to say:

Stop playing with our emotions. This isn't biryani! 😭😭 — Hania (@han3yy) October 1, 2020

I think you need to delete this or call it something else. This is not a biryani pic.twitter.com/1DCYtN46MB — Leila (@LeilaBadsha) October 1, 2020

After facing online flak, the website issued an apology through a tweet on October 1. “We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry. We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it together,” they wrote in the post.

We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry.



We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it #together. — food24.com (@food24) October 1, 2020

The website also changed the name of the dish to ‘Spicy chicken and rice casserole’ and deleted the clip from all their online platforms except Twitter. People readily accepted the apology and even shared some tips to make the perfect biryani.

Well done, for saying "We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry. " you got my respect. Now I have noted you as a reliable source for food. — Oz (@Oz_Nyr) October 1, 2020

Thanks for recognising and responding to our comments. There are many many different recipes for authentic biryani and I’m looking forward to seeing them all! 👏🏼 — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 1, 2020

yo my sister makes amazinggg biryani.. would you like to work with her recipe? — want to be strangled🌈 (@Zee_e_) October 1, 2020

What do you think of this incident?