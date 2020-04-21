Dalgona Coffee is trending again. This time for its hilarious memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:43 IST

Thanks to Instagram and Twitter we now know that most people have a chef persona in them which is evolving under the ongoing lockdown. From cooking fancy dishes to fancily preparing regular dishes, the Internet is filled with pictures and videos of delicious and not-so-delicious looking dishes. In fact, the situation is also giving rise to new food trends which are spilling all over social media, just like Dalgona Coffee which went all kinds of viral a few days back. Now, this coffee is back in the trends list but this time for its memes.

Dalgona Coffee memes are definitely better than the actual fenti hui coffee itself. There, we said it.

Here’s someone who whipped up a desi version of Dalgona Coffee. So what if it’s not edible?

Have you ever seen a Dalgona pigeon?

Or a Dalgona cat?

And, better still, a Dalgona goat?

Forget all that! See this Dalgona meme!

Last but not the least, we present you Dalgono Coffee with an aaloo twist:

Which meme made you laugh out the loudest?