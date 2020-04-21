Dalgona Coffee is trending again. This time for its hilarious memes
it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:43 IST
Thanks to Instagram and Twitter we now know that most people have a chef persona in them which is evolving under the ongoing lockdown. From cooking fancy dishes to fancily preparing regular dishes, the Internet is filled with pictures and videos of delicious and not-so-delicious looking dishes. In fact, the situation is also giving rise to new food trends which are spilling all over social media, just like Dalgona Coffee which went all kinds of viral a few days back. Now, this coffee is back in the trends list but this time for its memes.
Here’s someone who whipped up a desi version of Dalgona Coffee. So what if it’s not edible?
Dalgona बरनी#dalgona #DalgonaCoffee #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/uUczZAk21W— VAtsal (@vsonig) April 20, 2020
Have you ever seen a Dalgona pigeon?
Dalgona kabutar #dalgona pic.twitter.com/XbNf8UVVtG— Daniyal Shaikh (@Daniyalshaikh00) April 20, 2020
Or a Dalgona cat?
And, better still, a Dalgona goat?
#Dalgona Goat 🐐 #dalgonacoffeechallenge pic.twitter.com/0PlwFQhmJr— Satheesh Chinnappan 😷 (@SatheeshKCP) April 8, 2020
Forget all that! See this Dalgona meme!
Another Meme On #Dalgona pic.twitter.com/XjoWEU02xb— Shivvvvam 👻 (@savage_vyngkaar) April 19, 2020
Last but not the least, we present you Dalgono Coffee with an aaloo twist:
Dalgona Aaloo #dalgona #lockdown #QuarantineActivities pic.twitter.com/FSkJ4UZBG5— Pun-Dit (@Chauthaidiot) April 18, 2020
Which meme made you laugh out the loudest?