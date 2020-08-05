e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral

Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral

Videos shared by the presenter herself are leaving people chuckling.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:07 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast,” tweeted presenter Jen Bartram.
“I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast,” tweeted presenter Jen Bartram. (Twitter/@JenBartram)
         

A little boy is winning the Internet thanks to the hilarious antics and dance moves he performed while standing behind an anchor presenting a weather forecast. Videos and pictures of the little boy have been shared by the presenter herself and they’re leaving people chuckling.

“I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast,” tweeted BBC presenter Jen Bartram.

In the following tweet, you can see the boy, later identified as Leo William, in his element. “Here he is. Never mind me: the real star or the weather forecast was the dancing kid!” Bartam wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

While the video shows Bartram giving a live report on the weather from a beach in South Shields, UK, the boy can be seen in the background dancing and making funny faces.

She shared yet another video and in this one, she added a soundtrack to match the boy’s moves. “I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on,” she tweeted.

This tweet has collected over 2,200 likes and more than 500 retweets since being shared on August 1. It has also collected several comments.

“LOL this is so funny,” wrote another presenter. To this Bartam replied, “I honestly can’t stop laughing. I had no idea!”

“There are few gifts more valuable than being willing to get a laugh at your own expense. Brilliant, Jen,” shared a Twitter user. “This is so funny, loving the song choices,” added another. “I was watching yesterday, this kid had me in stitches! So funny #BeachKid,” posted a third.

What do you think about this?

Also Read | News anchor’s tooth falls out during live TV. She keeps her cool and carries on. Watch

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In