Daughter posts clip of dad playing with cat who previously refused to get one. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:45 IST

Have you ever seen a video which shows an individual falling in love with a pet that they previously declined to keep in the house? If yes, then this video of a dad and a cat will speak to your soul. In case you haven’t, let this sweet clip be your first.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Ahreem. In the caption she mentioned that she shared the video in honour of her father’s birthday. Then she added how her dad was against getting a cat. The video, which is a montage of various shots involving him and the cat, shows what happened when the feline came into his life.

Take a look at the video:

in honor of baba’s birthday, the man who said "ahreema, is ghar main koi billi nai ani" pic.twitter.com/6JOuC66w2Q — 𝘢𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘮𝘢 (@blurryvintage) January 5, 2021

Since being shared on January 5, the video has gathered more than 51,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. While some reacted to the clip, others shared their own experiences.

“Aww this is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. Babas are the cutest humans. Period!” wrote a Twitter user. “I watched this 5 times already,” expressed another. “Nobody loves a cat more than the dad who already declined to keep a cat in the house,” said another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Awwww so cute. And same. My abaa used to say koi billi nhi aye gi aur ab abaa ko humse ziada billay se pyar hai. — 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕒 (@SendCheesecake) January 5, 2021

Haha. My father was so against my cat. Until ... until one day he was home alone and I came in and saw him seated in his lounge chair reading a book and the petting the cat sitting on his lap. As soon as he saw me, he told the cat in mock anger to get out. — MNR (@NomytheSailor) January 7, 2021

Haha he is enjoying it now 😅 — Fred (@Sarstien) January 5, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?