Daughter posts clip of dad playing with cat who previously refused to get one. Watch

Daughter posts clip of dad playing with cat who previously refused to get one. Watch

The clip was shared by Twitter user Ahreem and features her dad playing with the cat.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image has now prompted people to share similar stories.
The image has now prompted people to share similar stories. (Twitter/@blurryvintage)
         

Have you ever seen a video which shows an individual falling in love with a pet that they previously declined to keep in the house? If yes, then this video of a dad and a cat will speak to your soul. In case you haven’t, let this sweet clip be your first.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Ahreem. In the caption she mentioned that she shared the video in honour of her father’s birthday. Then she added how her dad was against getting a cat. The video, which is a montage of various shots involving him and the cat, shows what happened when the feline came into his life.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on January 5, the video has gathered more than 51,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. While some reacted to the clip, others shared their own experiences.

“Aww this is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. Babas are the cutest humans. Period!” wrote a Twitter user. “I watched this 5 times already,” expressed another. “Nobody loves a cat more than the dad who already declined to keep a cat in the house,” said another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

