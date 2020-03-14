e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Delhi eatery denies entry to woman wearing ethnic wear, videos sparks anger

Delhi eatery denies entry to woman wearing ethnic wear, videos sparks anger

The video posted by Sangeeta K. Nag on Holi went viral and the restaurant received social media flak.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The image shows the eatery’s employee denying entry.
The image shows the eatery’s employee denying entry. (Twitter/Sangeeta K Nag)
         

A restaurant in the upscale south Delhi Mall denied entry to a woman for wearing ‘ethnic’ Indian dress. However, the management of the Mall apologized to the guest for the behaviour of its staff after facing flak on social media.

Sangeeta K. Nag, Principal of Pathways Senior School in Haryana’s Gurugram posted a video of the incident where an employee of the bar was heard saying to her, “ethnic is something we don’t allow”.

Following the video posted by Nag on March 10, on the day of Holi, the video went viral as it has now been viewed more than 166k times.

“My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!” she wrote and shared the video on Twitter.

Facing flak on social media, the restaurant took to Facebook to share an apology post. “In light of the recent incident at Ivy, please accept this sincere apology from our end. We deeply regret and discourage such behaviour and are genuinely empathetic towards the sentiments and feelings of everyone that this situation may have hurt.” they wrote and also shared a letter.

“The gentleman in the video is a new team member and his opinion is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the team’s view on the dress code restrictions. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear. Our policy is clearly written at the entry gate - only discourages shorts and slippers,” said Kylin and Ivy’’s Director Saurabh Khanijo .

“You can be rest assured that the necessary action will be taken. I am deeply embarrassed at this conduct. I have been running Kylin for 15 years, a family restaurant and would like to reinforce that all are welcome always,” the Director said.

