Delhi police welcomes compatriot who got cured of coronavirus, showers him with flower petals. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:52 IST

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to share a video which is both heartening and inspiring in equal parts. The video shows how some cops from Delhi Police department welcomed their compatriot “who got cured from “COVID-19.”

“This show of greeting displayed by the @DelhiPolice about one of their compatriots who got cured from #COVID-19 rightly touches the message of sensitization that is pertinent now,” the minister tweeted. He also mentioned that the video was captured by someone named Payal Mehta.

In the video, a person gets down from the car and others standing on a street start showering him with flower petals. Eventually, they clap and welcome him inside. They did all these while maintaining proper social distancing and keeping their masks on.

This show of greeting displayed by the @DelhiPolice about one of their compatriots who got cured from #COVID-19 rightly touches the message of sensitisation that is pertinent now

VC: Payal Mehta pic.twitter.com/Qb39lvwXla — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 27, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 9,600 views – and the numbers are still counting. The video prompted tons of comments from people.

“Back on duty. Bravo,” wrote a Twitter user. “Heart touching gesture indeed,” expressed another. “This is so inspiring,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Locals in Ambala shower praise on sanitation workers with flowers and garlands