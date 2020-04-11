e-paper
Locals in Ambala shower praise on sanitation workers with flowers and garlands

Locals in Ambala shower praise on sanitation workers with flowers and garlands

“I am very happy to see all this. I want to give a suggestion to the people in the country that they should remain inside their homes during the lockdown period so that we can win this battle against coronavirus,” says Balraj, a sanitation worker.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ambala, Haryana
From their terraces, the locals of ‘Nadi Mohalla’ area showered flowers on sanitation workers.
From their terraces, the locals of ‘Nadi Mohalla’ area showered flowers on sanitation workers.(ANI)
         

Locals in Ambala garlanded and showered flowers to sanitation workers and applauded their efforts to battle coronavirus.

From their terraces, the locals of ‘Nadi Mohalla’ area showered flowers, while those on the lane clapped and garlanded several sanitation workers here on Thursday.

“I am very happy to see all this. I want to give a suggestion to the people in the country that they should remain inside their homes during the lockdown period so that we can win this battle against coronavirus,” Balraj, a sanitation worker, told ANI.

A local, Davinder Sharma said, “We have respected them to boost their courage. They will feel happy with this, they are like family to us. Even before this coronavirus, they have been working here. We also want the government to encourage them in future.”

Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gurugram district administration on Thursday declared nine areas in the city as containment zones.

The nine areas include Sector-9, Sector-54/Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna.

