Locals in Ambala shower praise on sanitation workers with flowers and garlands

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:21 IST

Locals in Ambala garlanded and showered flowers to sanitation workers and applauded their efforts to battle coronavirus.

From their terraces, the locals of ‘Nadi Mohalla’ area showered flowers, while those on the lane clapped and garlanded several sanitation workers here on Thursday.

“I am very happy to see all this. I want to give a suggestion to the people in the country that they should remain inside their homes during the lockdown period so that we can win this battle against coronavirus,” Balraj, a sanitation worker, told ANI.

#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

A local, Davinder Sharma said, “We have respected them to boost their courage. They will feel happy with this, they are like family to us. Even before this coronavirus, they have been working here. We also want the government to encourage them in future.”

Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gurugram district administration on Thursday declared nine areas in the city as containment zones.

The nine areas include Sector-9, Sector-54/Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna.