Delhi rain floods Twitter with images, videos. See best reactions

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:16 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of rain in Delhi.
Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of rain in Delhi. (Twitter/@meghu)
         

Delhi and NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday bringing residents some respite from the hot and humid weather. The rain resulted in waterlogging and traffic snags in various areas. However, the rain also prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. The micro-blogging site is over-flowing with photos and videos of people enjoying or cribbing about the rain making #DelhiRains trend. Moments after the rain, people began posting their reactions to the downpour. Some Twitter users also used the opportunity to do what they do best - post hilarious memes and jokes on the topic.

So, from wonderful images and videos documenting the rain to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains: 

Delhi and NCR may face fairly widespread rain in the next 24 hour, the Met office said on Tuesday.

What do you think about the rains?

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:14 IST

