Delhi rain floods Twitter with images, videos. See best reactions

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:16 IST

Delhi and NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday bringing residents some respite from the hot and humid weather. The rain resulted in waterlogging and traffic snags in various areas. However, the rain also prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. The micro-blogging site is over-flowing with photos and videos of people enjoying or cribbing about the rain making #DelhiRains trend. Moments after the rain, people began posting their reactions to the downpour. Some Twitter users also used the opportunity to do what they do best - post hilarious memes and jokes on the topic.

So, from wonderful images and videos documenting the rain to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains:

Why complain when the things are not even in our hand ?

Just enjoy and make every moment beautiful 💛#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/YwBGXoqxZo — Kunal Anand (@the_kunal_anand) August 6, 2019

Hues of dusk. This weather surely calls for clink of glasses, though the hour is good for tea.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/g1kOvJq7Tm — Pendu Shehari (@PenduShehari) July 21, 2019

Tune your heartbeat to the rhythm of the drizzle today,

because nothing makes you think about you like a rainy day. ☔️ #DelhiRains #GreenTwitter pic.twitter.com/SvD5LTtF03 — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) July 26, 2019

Always found the rain very calming. My view right now.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QOKC2v4eFM — Pendu Shehari (@PenduShehari) July 26, 2019

#DelhiRains and how! Maddening.

So much waterrrr. Doubt I’ll get down for my therapy today. Destination pahunch ke khaali haath waapas jana padega. 😔 pic.twitter.com/VhmYvrzehX — आRIF (@arifkhan7) August 3, 2019

Heavy rainfall leads to water logging and massive traffic jam #DelhiAlert #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/v6tGW6hVBu — Shubhra Sharma (@shubhrasharma_) August 2, 2019

Evening like scene in Delhi.



Delhi people after they woke up and came out of their rooms....

"bhai din hote hi khatam ho gaya"#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HRWc0vm3hX — Krishnakant Raj 🇮🇳 (@krishnakant_raj) August 6, 2019

#DelhiRains delhites - its raining cats and dog in delhi. Mumbaikar- pic.twitter.com/I2weqcnoyV — Arshad Shaikh (@Arshad73S) August 6, 2019

Ola and uber drivers when I book a cab during rain. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/2d5xta18xB — Captain Panki (@PANKAJCHAUHAN8) August 6, 2019

Delhi and NCR may face fairly widespread rain in the next 24 hour, the Met office said on Tuesday.

