Delhi rain floods Twitter with images, videos. See best reactions

Delhi rain floods Twitter with images, videos. Aug 06, 2019
Delhi and NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday bringing residents some respite from the hot and humid weather. The rain resulted in waterlogging and traffic snags in various areas. However, the rain also prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. The micro-blogging site is over-flowing with photos and videos of people enjoying or cribbing about the rain making #DelhiRains trend. Moments after the rain, people began posting their reactions to the downpour. Some Twitter users also used the opportunity to do what they do best - post hilarious memes and jokes on the topic.
So, from wonderful images and videos documenting the rain to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains:
Why complain when the things are not even in our hand ?— Kunal Anand (@the_kunal_anand) August 6, 2019
Just enjoy and make every moment beautiful 💛#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/YwBGXoqxZo
#Sunday was #Funday #DelhiRains #FriendshipDay2019 i asked for help and he was all in ❤️😂❤️ #MyLilMan pic.twitter.com/oeFss9q59E— jazz_kaur18 (@Power_Of_Hold) August 4, 2019
Hues of dusk. This weather surely calls for clink of glasses, though the hour is good for tea.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/g1kOvJq7Tm— Pendu Shehari (@PenduShehari) July 21, 2019
Earlier today! ☔️#lovelove #DelhiRains #lovemonsoon pic.twitter.com/eVtlnLjLxx— Anamika Mishra (@anamikawrites) July 24, 2019
Tune your heartbeat to the rhythm of the drizzle today,— Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) July 26, 2019
because nothing makes you think about you like a rainy day. ☔️ #DelhiRains #GreenTwitter pic.twitter.com/SvD5LTtF03
Always found the rain very calming. My view right now.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QOKC2v4eFM— Pendu Shehari (@PenduShehari) July 26, 2019
DND is actually 'Do Not Drive' today#DelhiRains @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/48JdJaHYJc— Pratyush Ranjan (@pratyush_ranjan) August 6, 2019
#DelhiRains and how! Maddening.— आRIF (@arifkhan7) August 3, 2019
So much waterrrr. Doubt I’ll get down for my therapy today. Destination pahunch ke khaali haath waapas jana padega. 😔 pic.twitter.com/VhmYvrzehX
Heavy rainfall leads to water logging and massive traffic jam #DelhiAlert #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/v6tGW6hVBu— Shubhra Sharma (@shubhrasharma_) August 2, 2019
Evening like scene in Delhi.— Krishnakant Raj 🇮🇳 (@krishnakant_raj) August 6, 2019
Delhi people after they woke up and came out of their rooms....
"bhai din hote hi khatam ho gaya"#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HRWc0vm3hX
BMC workers are going to Delhi, seriously? #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/z45Xe95sg6— Nitesh Singh (@NiteshS78390983) August 6, 2019
#DelhiRains delhites - its raining cats and dog in delhi. Mumbaikar- pic.twitter.com/I2weqcnoyV— Arshad Shaikh (@Arshad73S) August 6, 2019
Ola and uber drivers when I book a cab during rain. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/2d5xta18xB— Captain Panki (@PANKAJCHAUHAN8) August 6, 2019
Delhi and NCR may face fairly widespread rain in the next 24 hour, the Met office said on Tuesday.
What do you think about the rains?
First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:14 IST