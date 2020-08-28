Delhi Rain: People flood Twitter with posts on downpour. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:05 IST

As rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, many on Twitter shared updates about how they feel about the downpour. From enjoying the sound of the rain to frying crispy pakodas, people on Twitter have shared several posts about the rain in Delhi.

News agency ANI tweeted pictures of rain soaked areas of Delhi.

Delhi: Many parts of the national capital receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/5I9oRKwfPV — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Tweeple too dropped their own posts about the weather. Videos showing slow-motion shots of the rain to pictures of the ain shot from balconies, here’s how have netizens documented the downpour.

This Twitter user documented the flashes of lightning that accompanied the rain:

Cue some old school Bollywood love songs as you watch this clip of rain in slo-mo:

Rain and tea or maybe coffee- we don’t have to say anything more:

Rain falling in a lush green park. Can anything be more beautiful?

Steaming hot pakodas anyone?

Here’s a postcard-worthy image of the Delhi rains:

#DelhiRains I have been here for a day and i brought the rains with me pic.twitter.com/PhSCdCyhv8 — Gour (@iamgroot86) August 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on this ‘chai-pakode wala’ weather?