e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Rain: People flood Twitter with posts on downpour. Seen them yet?

Delhi Rain: People flood Twitter with posts on downpour. Seen them yet?

Tweeple dropped their own posts about the weather.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:05 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From enjoying the sound of the rain to frying crispy pakodas, people on Twitter have shared several posts about the rain in Delhi.
From enjoying the sound of the rain to frying crispy pakodas, people on Twitter have shared several posts about the rain in Delhi.(Twitter)
         

As rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, many on Twitter shared updates about how they feel about the downpour. From enjoying the sound of the rain to frying crispy pakodas, people on Twitter have shared several posts about the rain in Delhi.

News agency ANI tweeted pictures of rain soaked areas of Delhi.

Tweeple too dropped their own posts about the weather. Videos showing slow-motion shots of the rain to pictures of the ain shot from balconies, here’s how have netizens documented the downpour.

This Twitter user documented the flashes of lightning that accompanied the rain:

Cue some old school Bollywood love songs as you watch this clip of rain in slo-mo:

Rain and tea or maybe coffee- we don’t have to say anything more:

Rain falling in a lush green park. Can anything be more beautiful?

Steaming hot pakodas anyone?

Here’s a postcard-worthy image of the Delhi rains:

What are your thoughts on this ‘chai-pakode wala’ weather?

tags
top news
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
Can Musk’s Neuralink ease depression, treat brain injuries? Update today
Can Musk’s Neuralink ease depression, treat brain injuries? Update today
Rajnath Singh reviews prep for Aero India-2021 amid Covid-19
Rajnath Singh reviews prep for Aero India-2021 amid Covid-19
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In