Delhi Rain: People flood Twitter with posts on downpour. Seen them yet?
Tweeple dropped their own posts about the weather.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:05 IST
As rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, many on Twitter shared updates about how they feel about the downpour. From enjoying the sound of the rain to frying crispy pakodas, people on Twitter have shared several posts about the rain in Delhi.
News agency ANI tweeted pictures of rain soaked areas of Delhi.
Delhi: Many parts of the national capital receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/5I9oRKwfPV— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
Tweeple too dropped their own posts about the weather. Videos showing slow-motion shots of the rain to pictures of the ain shot from balconies, here’s how have netizens documented the downpour.
This Twitter user documented the flashes of lightning that accompanied the rain:
Insane CLOUD-GROUND lightening caught on camera, SUPER HVY rain in south Delhi. #delhirains @navdeepdahiya55 @Mpalawat pic.twitter.com/WaGybzovQd— Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri19) August 28, 2020
Cue some old school Bollywood love songs as you watch this clip of rain in slo-mo:
#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/5pXn10N9vb— Luv Arora (@luvarora12) August 28, 2020
Rain and tea or maybe coffee- we don’t have to say anything more:
दिल्ली की बारिश की बात ही अलग है। कॉफ़ी मग में चाय पीते हुए ये ख़याल आता है कि चलो बारिश में गाड़ी तो धुल जाएगी। #DelhiRains #Rain #Chai #TeaLovers pic.twitter.com/gy1D3athWK— Vikas Kumar (@vikaskumar) August 28, 2020
Rain falling in a lush green park. Can anything be more beautiful?
#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sVtbE7sr9c— Guddu 🕌🔨 (@CubaLibress) August 28, 2020
Steaming hot pakodas anyone?
#delhirains means pakodas and chai pic.twitter.com/kJIRanBgpT— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 28, 2020
Here’s a postcard-worthy image of the Delhi rains:
#DelhiRains I have been here for a day and i brought the rains with me pic.twitter.com/PhSCdCyhv8— Gour (@iamgroot86) August 28, 2020
What are your thoughts on this ‘chai-pakode wala’ weather?