Home / It's Viral / Did NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spot jack-o’-lantern in space? Watch to find out

Did NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spot jack-o’-lantern in space? Watch to find out

This almost three-minute-long recording may give you the creeps.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 18:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows galaxies NGC 2292 and NGC 2293.
The image shows galaxies NGC 2292 and NGC 2293. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

Many people are gearing up for the spooky holiday of Halloween. Not one to be left behind, NASA has also shared a recording from the Hubble Space Telescope’s official Instagram account which may give you the creeps. This entertaining and educational Halloween special video is a must-watch for all space and spooks enthusiasts out there.

Posted on October 29, this clip is almost three minutes long. “Hubble Spots Giant Space ‘Pumpkin’. Two glowing eyes, and a crooked, carved smile…” read a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

It further goes on to say, “Hubble’s special Halloween image of colliding galaxies is sure to give you a fright. Take a closer look, if you dare”.

The recording starts by saying, “That after 30-years in orbit, the Hubble Space Telescope has made some truly scary observations”. From the giant Tarantula Nebula to a magnetic monster galaxy, the list is chills-inducing. However, nothing comes close to the recent image, which shows a ‘giant, floating space pumpkin’.

Are you left bamboozled after reading that statement? Well, check out the video for yourself to see what a ‘jack-o’-lantern in space’ looks like.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 4.1 lakh views and many comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Amazing”.

Another individual wrote, “Sooooo cool”. “Love how you did that!” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Have you seen this pic where the Sun looks like a huge flaming jack-o’-lantern? It’s eerie

