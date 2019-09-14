‘Dinosaur-sized’ crocodile hangs out with brave ‘tiny’ human. Watch fascinatingly scary video

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:02 IST

What would you do if a humongous crocodile comes out from water and starts crawling towards you? Most will probably sprint out of the place as fast as possible. However, not this man who was captured “hanging out’ with a crocodile rather than escaping.

The video, which is an old one but is again creating a stir after recently being shared across various social media platforms, shows a man standing dangerously close to a huge crocodile. Not just that, he also pets the reptile as it comes out of water and moves around.

Check out the scary video yourself:

The video, previously and now, collected tons of comments from people. While some were simply impressed, there were a few who were scared. There were many who marvelled at the size of the crocodile and compared it with a dinosaur - they dropped comments like “Look its Godzilla,” and “This a dinosaur.”

“One flick of the tail and it’s see you later alligator,” wrote a Twitter user. “This guy wants to die!!” wrote another. “Yeah, no, no, no, he’ll no, you can find me in the next ZIP Code, no way, not ever, see ya later!,” wrote a third.

A little search showed that the man in the video is Matt Wright. He is actually a host in the show Monster Croc Wrangler. Just a few months back, another video of Wright went viral where he almost ended up landing inside a crocodile’s jaws.

What do you think of this fascinatingly scary video?

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:02 IST