e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

‘Dinosaur-sized’ crocodile hangs out with brave ‘tiny’ human. Watch fascinatingly scary video

The video shows a man standing dangerously close to a huge crocodile.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It’s an old video that recently gained traction on social media after being shared by different people.
It’s an old video that recently gained traction on social media after being shared by different people. (Twitter/@Ryanintheus)
         

What would you do if a humongous crocodile comes out from water and starts crawling towards you? Most will probably sprint out of the place as fast as possible. However, not this man who was captured “hanging out’ with a crocodile rather than escaping.

The video, which is an old one but is again creating a stir after recently being shared across various social media platforms, shows a man standing dangerously close to a huge crocodile. Not just that, he also pets the reptile as it comes out of water and moves around.

Check out the scary video yourself:

The video, previously and now, collected tons of comments from people. While some were simply impressed, there were a few who were scared. There were many who marvelled at the size of the crocodile and compared it with a dinosaur - they dropped comments like “Look its Godzilla,” and “This a dinosaur.”

“One flick of the tail and it’s see you later alligator,” wrote a Twitter user. “This guy wants to die!!” wrote another. “Yeah, no, no, no, he’ll no, you can find me in the next ZIP Code, no way, not ever, see ya later!,” wrote a third.

A little search showed that the man in the video is Matt Wright. He is actually a host in the show Monster Croc Wrangler. Just a few months back, another video of Wright went viral where he almost ended up landing inside a crocodile’s jaws.

What do you think of this fascinatingly scary video?

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:02 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
don't miss