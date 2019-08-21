‘Disturbing’ hand with face statue in New Zealand gives locals nightmares

it-s-viral

An art installation in Wellington, New Zealand has horrified locals - and chances are it’ll have the same affect on you. Placed atop the City Gallery Wellington roof, the sculpture is a giant hand. What makes it ‘disturbing’ is that the hand also has a face. If that seems bizarre to you - or if you’re reminded of Thing from The Addams Family, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

“Give a big hand for Wellington’s newest resident,” says a tweet posted on the @Wellington_NZ Twitter handle. It goes on to detail that artwork, called Quasi, has been designed by artist Ronnie Van Hout. Its previous home was the Christchurch City Gallery since 2016. However, now Quasi will “call the City Gallery Wellington roof his new home.”

Quasi is almost sixteen-and-a-half feet tall - and both the hand and the face fashioned on it are based on the artist’s own hand, reports W Magazine.

Behold the installation:

Give a big hand for Wellington's newest resident.



Turns out residents have not taken too well to Quasi. People on Twitter have been posting their reaction to the sculpture and have even made it go viral - for all the wrong reasons.

“That is the ugliest and most disturbing piece of ‘art’ I have ever seen in my life,” says a Twitter user. “Did someone in Wellington city council lose a bet or a poker game against Christchurch to take home this prize?” asks another. “The stuff of nightmares. No, seriously,” says a third. “I really think he’s quite HAND-some!” jokes another.

Check out some more reactions:

What do you think of Quasi?

