DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog 'make' music with its human

DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human

The video was shared on the dog named Marley’s Instagram profile.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog with its human.
The image shows the dog with its human. (Instagram/@marleyinnyc)
         

Do you love watching dog videos on the Internet? Do you love the derpy and cute antics of these furry creatures? Then chances are this video of a cool doggo ‘creating’ some serious music will leave you feeling very happy. What’s even more interesting is that the clip may make you want to get out of your seat and groove.

Shared on Marley’s – “the smarty pants golden who thinks he’s human” - personal Instagram account, the video is just a few seconds long. However, there is a possibility that you will end up spending more time watching it by playing it on a loop.

“Where da cheese?” shared with this caption, the clip is a delight to watch. It shows Marley and its human using a grater and glass to create some music.

View this post on Instagram

Where da cheese?🐶

A post shared by MARLEY NYC (@marleyinnyc) on

The clip, shared a day ago, has already received close to 11,000 likes and tons of comments from people. From appreciating the dog’s ‘skills’ to calling him cute, the comments were varied.

“Very cute babe,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is too good,” commented another. “Too cute,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

