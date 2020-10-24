Clip shows doggo acing Michael Jackson’s moonwalk, leaves netizens gushing

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:08 IST

There’s no wonder that Michael Jackson’s moonwalk is one of the coolest dance steps one can ace. And the Internet is full of videos with netizens attempting those steps. But, one particular doggo has grabbed the attention of netizens with its smooth moonwalk. After watching the clip chances are you may keep playing it on loop.

Shared on Horlicks the golden retriever’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows the fluffy doggo. The video starts with the pooch standing with it’s fluffy back towards the camera as it slowly starts walking backwards from a corner behind a sofa.

“My name is Dogson, Michael Dogson,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on October 23, the clip has garnered over 11,300 views along with more than 1,500 likes. People didn’t hold back while praising the doggo’s smooth moves. Many couldn’t stop gushing at Horlicks’ cuteness and expressed their love for the video with numerous heart and fire emojis.

“Fabulous moonwalking,” wrote an Instagram user, “You crack me up Horlicks,” wrote another.

Horlicks’ canine friends also dropped praises and love for the video. “Wow! Look at them fancy moves,” wrote one. “You do it so better! Luff you,” said another. To which Horlicks replied with, “Thank you so much! Luff you too”.

What are your thoughts on this video?