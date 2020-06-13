Do you know black guava exists in nature? These amazing pics will surprise you

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:33 IST

Have you ever seen black guava? If you haven’t then chances are that these images shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda will not just leave you amazed but may also evoke a craving for the fruit.

Shared on Twitter a day ago, Nanda tweeted that two years back the fruit’s tree was planted. “And the joy of first fruits today was so satisfying. Black guava,” he added. The IFS officer then wrote that many may have never heard of this version of the fruit and ended the tweet with the line “the best guava I had tasted.”

Alongside, he also shared two images, one of the tree and another of one of the black guava. Take a look:

The post quickly piqued people’s attention with several asking questions. Many requested Nanda to share an image of the fruit cut into half to see how different the interior looks from the usual green-coloured guava. He obliged and shared two images.

“Friends wanted to know the colour & view of the cross section. It was totally Pinkish. Since I ate the only ripe one, this one is from an immature one,” Nanda wrote and tweeted this:

Several people shared their amazement to the pictures and expressed the same while commenting.

“I have seen purple Guava... black is the first!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! Sir, how’s the taste? Looks so amazing,” expressed another. “Never heard of black guava. Where is it native of? Unique!” tweeted a third. “Reading for the first time about this,” wrote another surprised user. “Never heard. Must try,” tweeted another.

“I too have this plant and I like this guava very much. It tastes better and it will be like beetroot,” tweeted a Twitter user.

Taking the opportunity, one user of the micro-blogging site also shared images of purple-coloured guavas:

Did you know about black guava or have the images surprised you too?