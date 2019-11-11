Doctor singing to calm baby is the Internet’s new favourite video. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:28 IST

A trip to the doctor’s clinic is definitely a nightmare for most kids. Bitter medicines, medical equipments and most importantly injections leave most kids completely terrified. But in this adorable video, a doctor goes beyond his duties and sings a song to a baby girl in order to calm her down while he drew her blood for a test.

The video has been posted on Facebook by Shannon Wemyss. It shows the doctor, from the Raigmore Hospital in Scotland, singing ‘Unforgettable’ by Nat King Cole to Shannon’s daughter Gracey while drawing her blood for a test.

“This is something so special! My daughter is usually distraught getting bloods done, she has had them done a huge amount of times but never has had a reaction quite like this, not one tear. I have never met a doctor quite like this one, absolutely amazing. He had a smile on everyone’s face. An example of a job being more than a pay check at the end of the month. He has made our day,” she wrote on Facebook. The adorable video has won the hearts of netizens.

The clip has garnered almost 55,000 views and over 1,000 likes since being shared on November 1.

“Raigmore singing paediatrician. Heard him all day yesterday, lovely voice,” wrote a Facebook user. “He is amazing… what a voice. They definitely need more doctors like him around. Hope Gracey is doing well,” said another. “Lovely video, what a gorgeous girl you have,” exclaimed a third.

