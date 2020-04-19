Doctors in Spain clap for this taxi driver, his selfless act will make you applaud him too

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:13 IST

When this taxi driver entered a hospital in Spain, he was greeted with a round of applause from the medical workers and deservingly so. There’s a chance that after knowing his selfless act amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, you’ll clap for him too. Turns out, he has been giving free to and fro rides to those who need to go to the hospital to get treated amid the crisis.

Shared on Twitter by Marca (online portal for sports info) and later by several others, the video shows the man entering the hospital. As soon as he steps in, people start clapping for him. The surprised look on his face clearly shows that he had no idea about what’s going on. This is because the medical workers had called him in the pretext of picking up a patient. Eventually, someone also hands him an envelope filled with money to thank him for his selfless deed.

👏👏👏 Menuda sorpresa a este taxista. Lleva a los pacientes al hospital y no les cobra. "Le llamamos para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado. Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria. No paraba de llorar, ha sido emocionante", explican los trabajadores del centro pic.twitter.com/kvzu8apPHu — MARCA (@marca) April 18, 2020

Not just on Twitter, the video also made its way onto Reddit. And, people had the same reaction on every post. The video sparked appreciative comments from people across the Internet.

“We need more people in the world like this!” wrote a Reddit user. “He should be applauded. Imagine if we all did an act of kindness, even if only once a week. Then our world would be a much better place. Nice to see in these trying times,” expressed another. “This is so special,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this act of kindness?

