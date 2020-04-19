e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ranchi slum claps and cheers for healthcare workers. Watch

Ranchi slum claps and cheers for healthcare workers. Watch

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Residents of Ranchi’s Azad Basti welcomed healthcare workers.
Residents of Ranchi’s Azad Basti welcomed healthcare workers.(Twitter/@DC_Ranchi)
         

Joining the fight against coronavirus, residents of Ranchi’s Azad Basti welcomed healthcare workers, who had visited them to collect samples, with a huge round of applause.

The locals, with faces covered in masks, cheered from their doorsteps and balconies on Saturday, as the health workers, along with policemen, moved from house to another.

Taking to Twitter, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray shared a video clip of the incident and said people in Azad Basti had cooperated when they were approached for samples.

“Our team of health workers and police personnel were welcomed with a round of applause in Azad Basti today. With the cooperation of people, samples were collected for testing.

Let’s fight #Corona together!” Ray tweeted.

The incident comes days after medical professionals reportedly came under attack in Hindpiri locality, where the first COVID-19 case in the state had surfaced.

Retweeting the video, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stressed that it was necessary to assist each other in this crisis, while remaining vigilant against those that were trying to disrupt social harmony.

“Keep distance, but remain connected at hearts. For I will always be grateful to the people of Jharkhand,” he said.

