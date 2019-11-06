e-paper
Doctors perform special ‘constipation dance’ and it’s hilarious. Watch

A group of doctors perform a comical representation of constipation by dancing about it to Bollywood songs.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The laughter and amusement of the audience is clear from the audio in the video.(Facebook/Arijita Banerjee)
         

Constipation can be quite difficult to handle what with the stomach cramps and continuous uneasiness throughout the day. But this uncomfortable malady was portrayed in a rather entertaining way by a group of doctors and the result is quite funny.

In a video, posted by Arijita Banerjee on Facebook, a group of doctors perform a comical representation of constipation by dancing about it to Bollywood songs. Starting with ‘Suhani Raat’ by Mohammad Rafi, the group goes on to show the different effects of constipation in a way that makes the audience laugh out loud. The song is followed by the peppy ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ by Himesh Reshammiya and ‘Aati Nahi’ from the film ‘Prem’. We’ll let you watch the video to see the last song in the skit:

The laughter and amusement of the audience is clear from the audio in the video. The hilarious video has gathered over 9,200 shares, almost five lakh views and more than 4,000 likes.

What do you think about this entertaining video?

