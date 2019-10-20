Dog enters a supermarket, steals this and simply walks away. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:13 IST

A “theft” in a Brazilian supermarket has created quite a stir among people. It’s because, many people are labelling the perpetrator as “cute” after a video of the incident made its way onto social media.

Captured on the store’s CCTV camera, the video shows the thief entering the shop, grabbing a packet, and quickly running out. The thief’s a dog.

Shared on YouTube, the video details the “illegal” activity of the mischievous pooch. In the clip, the dog directly heads for the supermarket’s cookie aisle and eventually grabs a pack of coconut cookies before making an exit – as the other shoppers look on.

Though the four-legged creature ran out with the bag, it dropped the packet outside the supermarket, the store’s owner Paulo Cardoso told G1, cited Daily Mail. It’s because it got scared when the customers started yelling. However, the dog later returned to the scene of crime and the store’s employees eventually fed it.

“Customers thought it was fantastic for a dog to ‘rob’ a market. Me too, because I had never seen it,” Cardoso told G1, cited Daily Mail. “It is unheard of. But the puppy will become a customer if he does [return]. Let’s take care of him,” he added.

What do you think of this unusual “thief?”

