Home / It's Viral / Dog meets fake giant teeth, what follows next will make you laugh like crazy. Watch

Dog meets fake giant teeth, what follows next will make you laugh like crazy. Watch

Ben Campbell, the dogs human, recorded the hilarious situation and later shared it online.

Apr 15, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Thomas holding the giant fake teeth.
The image shows the dog named Thomas holding the giant fake teeth.
         

When this man from Michigan bought giant fake teeth to keep himself entertained, he could have never imagined that it would also be the source of laughter for more than a million social media users. Ben Campbell got the item for some “quarantine comic relief” but then his dog, Thomas, stole them off a table. Things took an entirely different turn when the canine decided to hold the fake teeth in his mouth – making him look a character right out of a cartoon.

Campbell, thankfully, recorded the hilarious situation and later shared it on Facebook and YouTube. In the video, Campbell is heard laughing uncontrollably after seeing Thomas. There’s a chance it will leave you laughing like crazy too.

Still laughing? You are not alone and some of the comments on the post prove that many people had the same reaction after seeing the video.

“I just woke up my entire house laughing harder than I have ever. This was so unexpected it laughed me out of bed,” wrote a YouTube user. “Thomas is absolutely crazy funny, but still your laughter is so contagious,” expressed another. “Oh my god!! I’m finally gonna get those quarantine abs just from laughing at this!” joked another. “This made me a better person, pure gold! Thomas is hilarious and your laugh had me crack up,” wrote a fourth.

Someone wrote that Thomas has the “Brightest smile around the whole mile,” and we can’t help but agree.

What do you think of the video?

