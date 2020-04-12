This Twitter thread is full of derpy dogs, it’s bound to make you smile. Watch

Apr 12, 2020

It is no lie that we love our furry little dog friends. They bring us so much joy, much-needed cuddles, and endless licks. On this Twitter thread, their dopey behaviour is brightening up almost everyone’s Sunday.

On April 10, a Twitter user asked people on the microblogging platform to share the most absurd thing their doggos had ever done. The Tweet read, “Please tell me about your dumbest dog”. Now it is important to point out that this inquiry probably had very little ill-intent and very high comic-intent, that it absolutely delivered on.

The post currently has almost 2,000 replies and nearly 5,300 likes.

Please tell me about your dumbest dog — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 10, 2020

We are now honoured to present the least bright pooches of Twitter! Sometimes they get stuck in awkward positions, sometimes they stare into the abyss, sometimes they eat things that are clearly inedible. But all the time, they make us smile.

Here we have a doggo who may need to re-visit that potty training seminar:

literally this morning tried to poop on an incline and then got so distracted by the poop rolling down the hill that she fell over pic.twitter.com/5P5xQDnsy6 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 10, 2020

Canine versus curtain: who will win? You decide!

my brother’s dog is forever at war with my office curtain pic.twitter.com/K79uvftIQt — isolAceion Anbender (@AceAnbender) April 10, 2020

Oh, Frank! How did you even get back there?

My dog Frank got stuck between the toilet and the wall. We had to remove the whole toilet from the floor to get him out. pic.twitter.com/k587Eqydxn — Kevin McDermott (@KevinMcD54) April 10, 2020

Who else behaves exactly like this doggo when trying to get the last bits of chips?

We literally have no idea what is going on here. Do you?

Vicktor, buddy, are you okay?

Vicktor liked walls pic.twitter.com/7Bu2dASA0U — Nicky Mintz (@chunky37) April 10, 2020

A nap is a nap and we appreciate the dog’s dedication to getting those snoozes in.

The Late Great Dino. Could sleep absolutely anywhere in any position. No nap could be denied. pic.twitter.com/Yv3eGc5qI8 — Dale Nicholson (@DaleNicholson03) April 10, 2020

Um, Blue, have you heard to personal space, dear?

Everytime someone gets in the bath tub, Blue figures he needs to be in there as well. pic.twitter.com/4TlWtJ2vvl — Will (@B85HOTBOD) April 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on these dopey doggos?