e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This Twitter thread is full of derpy dogs, it’s bound to make you smile. Watch

This Twitter thread is full of derpy dogs, it’s bound to make you smile. Watch

Sometimes they get stuck in awkward positions, sometimes they stare into the abyss, sometimes they eat things that are clearly inedible. But all the time, they make us smile.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:43 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog being derpy.
The image shows a dog being derpy. (Twitter/KevinMcD54)
         

It is no lie that we love our furry little dog friends. They bring us so much joy, much-needed cuddles, and endless licks. On this Twitter thread, their dopey behaviour is brightening up almost everyone’s Sunday.

On April 10, a Twitter user asked people on the microblogging platform to share the most absurd thing their doggos had ever done. The Tweet read, “Please tell me about your dumbest dog”. Now it is important to point out that this inquiry probably had very little ill-intent and very high comic-intent, that it absolutely delivered on.

The post currently has almost 2,000 replies and nearly 5,300 likes.

We are now honoured to present the least bright pooches of Twitter! Sometimes they get stuck in awkward positions, sometimes they stare into the abyss, sometimes they eat things that are clearly inedible. But all the time, they make us smile.

Here we have a doggo who may need to re-visit that potty training seminar:

Canine versus curtain: who will win? You decide!

Oh, Frank! How did you even get back there?

Who else behaves exactly like this doggo when trying to get the last bits of chips?

We literally have no idea what is going on here. Do you?

Vicktor, buddy, are you okay?

A nap is a nap and we appreciate the dog’s dedication to getting those snoozes in.

Um, Blue, have you heard to personal space, dear?

What are your thoughts on these dopey doggos?

tags
top news
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news