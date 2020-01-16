e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dog sings along as man sings Ranu Mondal’s Teri Meri Kahani. Watch

Dog sings along as man sings Ranu Mondal’s Teri Meri Kahani. Watch

The video shows Subir Khan singing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, a song from the film Happy, Hardy and Heer, sung by Internet sensation Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dog joined his human to sing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ by Ranu Mondal.
The dog joined his human to sing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ by Ranu Mondal.(Facebook/Subir Khan)
         

Dogs are capable of doing the most adorable and silly things while imitating their humans. This video of a dog joining his human for his riyaaz is one of the most adorable things you’ll see on the Internet. The video has been posted on Facebook by Subir Khan and has left netizens delighted, impressed and some laughing out loud.

The video shows Khan singing while playing a harmonium. Khan starts singing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, a song from the film Happy, Hardy and Heer, sung by Internet sensation Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya. The fun starts as Khan’s pet dog Bagha joins him with squeals and howls as he tries to sing along with his human.

“Please don’t laugh. Today morning Bagha and I practised music for a while,” reads the caption when translated from Bengali.

Posted on January 13, the video has garnered over 2.2 million views along with some 60,000 shares and more than 27,000 reactions. The amusing performance by the duo has collected quite a few reactions from people on Facebook. The dog’s continuous attempts to sing along with Khan has also made people praise its talent.

“Please let him play. He seems very eager,” suggests a Facebook user. “Bagha is a total rockstar,” comments another. “Such an adorable dog,” says a third.

What do you think of this unusual duet?

