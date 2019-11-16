Dog stuck in 40-foot-deep tank for 7 days rescued in Pune. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:33 IST

A dog was recently rescued from a 40-foot-deep tank and the incident was captured on camera. It was eventually shared on Twitter by the NGO who rescued the stray and there’s a chance that the rescue video will warm up your heart.

In the video, a member of the team rappels down towards the dog. Scared, the animal starts running here and there. Eventually, the rescuer manages to trap the animal using a huge net.

“The dog had been stranded at the bottom of a dry water purification tank for 7 to 8 days,” told Tina Mohandas, the Communications Head of RESQ, the NGO that rescued the stray. “It had been raining at the time and there was no way for the dog to get out as the tank was 40 feet deep,” she added.

Further informing, the dog managed to stay alive because a few people tossed food inside the tank for the trapped animal. Eventually, one of them contacted the NGO and a team was sent to rescue the animal.

“Fortunately, the dog wasn’t injured. He was hungry and weak but very active and just happy to be safe again!” told Mohandas.

Take a look at the video:

Stray dog rescued from 40 ft deep tank by @resqct #team after being stuck for 8 long days! Watch the rescue video#AnimalRescue #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/mC0T2NybUx — RESQ 🐕🐈🐎🐂🐖🐄🐾 (@resqct) November 15, 2019

Tweeple dropped varied comments on the video and mainly thanked the NGO for their efforts. Here’s how they reacted:

“Given that he is a community dog (a free-roaming/stray dog who is looked after by the people in his neighbourhood), he was released back to the street where he lives. The people who reported the case to us were really happy to see him safe again, and will continue to watch over him,” she further added.

What do you think of the rescue video?