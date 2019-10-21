e-paper
Dog ‘wears’ helmet on bike rides. ‘Delhi police ka khauf,’ says Twitter

The image, which is being shared by different people on Twitter, shows a dog riding pillion on a bike.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:15 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of comments on the image.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the image. (Twitter/@gupta_iitdelhi)
         

After the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented, many states started issuing hefty challans to traffic rule violators – including Delhi. Though many are irritated by it and dishing out rants on social media, there are some who are combating the issue with a touch of hilarity. Amidst this, one particular image of a dog wearing a helmet has piqued people’s interest.

The image, which is being shared by different people on Twitter, shows a dog riding pillion on a bike. The thing that intrigued people is that the dog is seen wearing a helmet.

Take a look at the image:

Image shows a dog wearing helmet while riding bike.
Image shows a dog wearing helmet while riding bike.

Some thought that it’s the tightened laws of the Delhi police that have instilled fear in the dog’s human to follow the traffic rule down to the last detail. There were some who commented that the Delhi traffic police should choose the four-legged creature for their next campaign.

In short, people dropped all sorts of comments on the image.

What do you think of the image of dog wearing helmet?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:07 IST

