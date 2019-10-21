Dog ‘wears’ helmet on bike rides. ‘Delhi police ka khauf,’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

After the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented, many states started issuing hefty challans to traffic rule violators – including Delhi. Though many are irritated by it and dishing out rants on social media, there are some who are combating the issue with a touch of hilarity. Amidst this, one particular image of a dog wearing a helmet has piqued people’s interest.

The image, which is being shared by different people on Twitter, shows a dog riding pillion on a bike. The thing that intrigued people is that the dog is seen wearing a helmet.

Take a look at the image:

Image shows a dog wearing helmet while riding bike.

Some thought that it’s the tightened laws of the Delhi police that have instilled fear in the dog’s human to follow the traffic rule down to the last detail. There were some who commented that the Delhi traffic police should choose the four-legged creature for their next campaign.

In short, people dropped all sorts of comments on the image.

Somebody shared this pic with a caption

*Delhi mei traffic police ka Khauf* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Lz9m1AXTko — Himanshu Gupta (@gupta_iitdelhi) September 5, 2019

It's love for the companion and family which is driving towards safety and rules.

Delhi walon ke pass paise aur contacts ki kami nahi hai. — Kunal (@kunalone) September 6, 2019

Good doggy. Is he strapped on to the bike? — Pramathesh (@npramathesh) October 19, 2019

Loved it — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) October 20, 2019

Discipline personified!! — Vivek Adilla (@AdillaVivek) October 20, 2019

What do you think of the image of dog wearing helmet?

