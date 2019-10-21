Dog ‘wears’ helmet on bike rides. ‘Delhi police ka khauf,’ says Twitter
After the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented, many states started issuing hefty challans to traffic rule violators – including Delhi. Though many are irritated by it and dishing out rants on social media, there are some who are combating the issue with a touch of hilarity. Amidst this, one particular image of a dog wearing a helmet has piqued people’s interest.
The image, which is being shared by different people on Twitter, shows a dog riding pillion on a bike. The thing that intrigued people is that the dog is seen wearing a helmet.
Take a look at the image:
Some thought that it’s the tightened laws of the Delhi police that have instilled fear in the dog’s human to follow the traffic rule down to the last detail. There were some who commented that the Delhi traffic police should choose the four-legged creature for their next campaign.
In short, people dropped all sorts of comments on the image.
Somebody shared this pic with a caption— Himanshu Gupta (@gupta_iitdelhi) September 5, 2019
*Delhi mei traffic police ka Khauf* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Lz9m1AXTko
My all-time.favourite #doggo pic from #delhi ❤️ such a good boy, this #dog. Should be @DelhiTrafficPol campaign for using helmets pic.twitter.com/briwXXuZYB— prerna singh bindra (@prernabindra) October 19, 2019
It's love for the companion and family which is driving towards safety and rules.— Kunal (@kunalone) September 6, 2019
Delhi walon ke pass paise aur contacts ki kami nahi hai.
Good doggy. Is he strapped on to the bike?— Pramathesh (@npramathesh) October 19, 2019
Loved it— Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) October 20, 2019
Discipline personified!!— Vivek Adilla (@AdillaVivek) October 20, 2019
What do you think of the image of dog wearing helmet?
