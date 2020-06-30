e-paper
Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it. Watch

This doggo may not be winning the game of hide-and-seek but at least it is winning our hearts.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the adorable dog.
The image shows the adorable dog. (Reddit/@njtricker609)
         

There is probably nothing better than a dose of derpy doggos to lift one’s spirits. If you are looking for such content, then look no further. Here is a pooch who may have failed at its attempt of hiding behind the curtain but succeeded in making us smile.

Posted on Reddit on June 29, the video is almost 15 seconds long. The clip is shared with a caption reading, “He likes to hide behind the curtains. His effort may vary from time to time”.

The recording shows an adorable canine. We would say that the pooch is standing ‘behind’ the white coloured curtains, but that may be a stretch. The cloth very lightly veils the doggo’s body. However, the pet doesn’t seem to mind it one bit. As the camera zooms in towards the pooch’s face, it becomes evident that its eyes are sparkling with joy.

Check out his joyous expression here:

He likes to hide behind the curtains. His effort may vary time to time. from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post has accumulated more than 50,200 upvotes and almost 400 appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person jokingly said, “Here comes the bride”. To which the original poster replied with, “All dressed in.... basic decor”. “What I would give for him to be a blushing bride. He’s so pretty,” read one comment on the subreddit and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

“I don’t get it, where is the doggo?” inquired one user humouring the doggo’s hide-and-seek efforts.

What are your thoughts on this derpy doggo?

Also Read | Finn the dog brings his sis Xena a ‘stonky sock’, she is not amused. Watch

