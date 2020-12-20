Doggos enjoy first ‘snow swimmies’ of the season. Video is a must-watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:05 IST

With the end of the year just around the corner, many are swiftly sliding into the festive spirit. Doggos seem to have an incredibly unique, and a rather derpy, way of celebrating the season. This notion is illustrated best through a hilarious clip, watching which may make you laugh out loud.

Shared on Reddit on December 17, this recording is nearly 40-second-long. “First snow swimmies of the season,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of two cute canines playing in the snow. The brown-furred pooch initially runs on the grass which is covered in a thick layer of snow, while the other doggo lays in it, getting its black-and-white coloured coat wet. Both the doggos continue to lay down and shimmy in the snow until the very end of the video.

Check out the recording below but beware, these cuties may just ‘swimmie’ right into your heart:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 29,300 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “OMG. This is joyous”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow, they really love it”. “I don’t understand why dogs like doing this so much, but I love watching them do it,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user stated, “This is pure chaos, and I love it”. Another dog parent shared their experience when commenting, “My old, blind and deaf dog went out and rolled around in it. Must feel so good”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

