Dogs attack monitor lizard, reptile stands its ground. Watch

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 11:58 IST

A video of a fight between two dogs and a monitor lizard has recently been shared on Facebook. Chances are that the video of the clash may leave you feeling sorry for the reptile but also impressed by the way it stands its ground.

Shared by Facebook user Himanshu Bhatt, the video is over a minute long. It opens with two dogs trying to pull down a monitor lizard climbing a tree by biting its tail. The struggle continues for some time as the black dog keeps on pulling the lizard’s tail while the golden coloured canine looks on. The dog finally manages to pull down the reptile and the other one attacks it. The monitor lizard, however, gives its all to escape from the clutches of the dogs. The video continues with the dogs trying to overpower the lizard. However, the reptile stands its ground, trying to scare off the canines and save itself.

In the post’s caption, Bhatt mentioned that the clash between the animals took place in Pauri, Uttarakhand. When translated from Hindi, the caption reveals that captured the video.

Take a look at the video that may evoke a range of emotions in you:

