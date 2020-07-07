e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dogs attack monitor lizard, reptile stands its ground. Watch

Dogs attack monitor lizard, reptile stands its ground. Watch

The video open with two dogs trying to pull down a monitor lizard climbing a tree by biting its tail.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 11:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows one of the dogs trying to bring down the monitor lizard climbing a tree.
The image shows one of the dogs trying to bring down the monitor lizard climbing a tree. (Facebook/Himanshu Bhatt)
         

A video of a fight between two dogs and a monitor lizard has recently been shared on Facebook. Chances are that the video of the clash may leave you feeling sorry for the reptile but also impressed by the way it stands its ground.

Shared by Facebook user Himanshu Bhatt, the video is over a minute long. It opens with two dogs trying to pull down a monitor lizard climbing a tree by biting its tail. The struggle continues for some time as the black dog keeps on pulling the lizard’s tail while the golden coloured canine looks on. The dog finally manages to pull down the reptile and the other one attacks it. The monitor lizard, however, gives its all to escape from the clutches of the dogs. The video continues with the dogs trying to overpower the lizard. However, the reptile stands its ground, trying to scare off the canines and save itself.

In the post’s caption, Bhatt mentioned that the clash between the animals took place in Pauri, Uttarakhand. When translated from Hindi, the caption reveals that captured the video.

Take a look at the video that may evoke a range of emotions in you:

The Internet often dishes out such videos of a fight between animals and another clip showcasing the same piqued people’s interest a few months ago. The video detailed a fight between two giraffes. Though old, the video created a stir after it was shared on Twitter.

tags
top news
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In