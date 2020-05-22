e-paper
Two giraffes fight ‘neck to neck,’ literally. It’s a sight to behold, watch

The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 11:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two giraffes engaged in a fight.
The image shows the two giraffes engaged in a fight. (Screengrab)
         

The Internet is full of videos of fights from the animal kingdom. It’s often the predators or the reptiles that emerge as the protagonists of the show. However, how many times have you seen a video of fighting between the giraffes? Our guess is that the likelihood is pretty low and that’s why there’s a chance that this clip of the two gentle giants fighting will leave you in awe.

Though old, the video resurfaced after recently being tweeted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. A few years ago it was shared on Kruger Sightings’ YouTube channel. The caption, on the YouTube post, explains that this unusual and rare scene was captured by 48-year-old Walter Becker.

Becker came across two giraffes grazing in a field when a male bull entered the scene. Probably to assert its dominance or impress the females in the area, the animal started fighting with one of the two giraffes. Both male, they used their necks to fight each other as “it’s the most powerful and manoeuvrable weapon” the animals have on their body.

The caption also explains that ‘Necking in their world is the most violent and unpleasant experience they’re ever likely to engage in. These fights are very serious, with the giraffes repeatedly slamming their necks against one another with the intent to cause real injury.”

Take a look at the video which is amazingly impressive:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already garnered over 20,000 views and people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few also put a spin of hilarity while commenting.

“Fighting at the highest level,” joked a Twitter user. “Such an incredible video,” expressed another. “Each blow is deadly. Fighting spirit is also high,” wrote a third. “Rocking..... I never thought of Giraffe fight. Intresting!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

