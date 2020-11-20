e-paper
Drew Barrymore's dog Douglas 'helps' her select a word for scrabble. Watch

Drew Barrymore’s dog Douglas ‘helps’ her select a word for scrabble. Watch

Drew Barrymore took to Twitter to share the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Drew Barrymore with her dog Douglas.
The image shows Drew Barrymore with her dog Douglas. (Twitter/@Drew Barrymore)
         

If you’re someone who loves dog videos, then this one shared by actor Drew Barrymore will speak right to your heart. The video shows her playing a game of online scrabble with a little ‘help’ from someone super cute. It’s her dog named Douglas.

Barrymore took to Twitter to share the video. In the caption she mentioned how Douglas is ‘helping’ her select a word for her online scrabble game that she’s playing with television personality Jonathan Van Ness.

Take a look at the video to check how that pans out:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 12,000 views. It has also received all sorts of comments from people. There were many who wrote how they absolutely love playing the game of the words. A few also left praiseful words for the actor.

“If I could describe Drew in one word, it would be “genuine.” I don’t know whether at this stage of her journey if she is even capable any longer of “insincerity’,” wrote a Twitter user. “Omg I am addicted to that game. If I could I’d play many times throughout the day,” shared another. “Love people names for pets too, have a friend with a cat named Kevin, hilarious,” expressed a third. “Douglas is adorable!!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

