Drones manage cattle at a ranch in Israel instead of dogs

The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:08 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Nahlayim Ranch, Golan Heights
Cows gather as a drone flies above them, herding and observing them.
Cows gather as a drone flies above them, herding and observing them. (REUTERS)
         

The buzz of tiny rotors has replaced dog barks and bullwhips on this Israeli ranch, where drones are being used to herd and observe cattle.

The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

“Using a drone, instead of cowboys and dogs, creates a much less stressful environment for the animals, and an animal that is less stressful is a lot healthier and more productive,” said Noam Azran, CEO of BeeFree Agro, the firm developing the method.

Ranger Shoham Saginur, rides a horse as he works with Israeli firm, BeeFree Agro.
Ranger Shoham Saginur, rides a horse as he works with Israeli firm, BeeFree Agro. ( REUTERS )

The drones also offer more efficient control of large droves and pastures, he said, adding that there has been interest from the United Arab Emirates, which in September established formal relations with Israel.

BeeFree Agro representatives will go to the Gulf state this month “to see if our solution can work for camels,” he said.

