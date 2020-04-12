e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, Twitter share videos of what they felt

Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, Twitter share videos of what they felt

Soon after the earthquake, people took to Twitter to share how they felt the tremors.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from a video shared by a Twitter user.
The image is a screengrab from a video shared by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@imkd10)
         

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), on Sunday evening, felt a mild earthquake. Measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale, the earthquake had its epicentre near Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, according to National Center for Seismology under the ministry of earth sciences.

NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan also took to Twitter to share details about the tremors. He tweeted about the epicentre, depth, and the region of occurrence.

Soon after the occurrence, people also took to Twitter to share how they felt the tremors. Some also captured videos of swinging fans or ripples in water kept in glasses or other utensils.

“First time ever I feel the #earthquake in my life. I was on bed and it was just like someone moved my bed. How many of you feel this Earthquake in Delhi and NCR. Look at the fan of my room in New Delhi,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video:

With a shocked emoji, this is what another Twitter user shared::

Another person also shared a video of a how a fan inside their house was shaking:

Someone shared a video of the impact of the earthquake on a glass of water:

A Twitter user from Rohini shared this video:

Hundreds of people are tweeting after the earthquake rocked Delhi and neighbouring areas of NCR. In fact, the hashtag #earthquake is also trending on Twitter after people started posting using it.

In the earthquake that hit Delhi-NCR no immediate damages were reported.

