Eating ‘whole foods’ means something different for Alfie, the alpaca. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:46 IST

Do you identify as a foodie? Are you all about the flavours and the aroma when it comes to your favourite dishes? Are you a firm believer of the statement, “The more, the merrier,” especially when it comes to your preferred treats? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, then you may relate to this video of an alpaca named Alfie.

Alfie, who lives in Adelaide, is not only highly adorable but also extremely relatable. This notion is probably proven best by a recent clip which was shared on Alfie’s very own Instagram account. Posted on November 6, this recording has been shared with a caption reading, “I’m on the Whole Foods diet. I eat foods whole”.

The clip shows Alfie’s hooman offering the animal an orange. The alpaca approaches the fruit with utmost enthusiasm and sniffs it for a few seconds. Then, wasting no time at all, Alfie eats the whole orange at one go.

Nom... nom... nom, are we right?

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has nearly 59,000 views and many appreciative comments.

One person said, “Cute cute”. Another individual wrote, “Alfie eat all the food that mom and dad give you! Nothing like a happy tummy”. Do you agree? “Inhale food… exhale enjoyment,” reads one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Ever wonder what ‘breakfast in bed’ looks for an alpaca? Watch to find out