Elderly couple with coronavirus says goodbye at hospital, video will break your heart

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:19 IST

A heart-breaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients, who were in their 80s, saying goodbye to each other at the hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet.”

As the video of the old couple went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YKQIUM3YXJ — Incoming Memes (@incoming_memes) February 2, 2020

“So terrible seeing these old people suffer. Situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing.” wrote a Twitter user. “Loyalty to the beloved ... what a sad video ... but it’s says a lot about the splendour of that love that does not end until the end of life...” commented another. “This is so sad,” wrote another.

In China, at least 361 people have died after being infected by coronavirus, the government said on Monday.