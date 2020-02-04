e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Elderly couple with coronavirus says goodbye at hospital, video will break your heart

Elderly couple with coronavirus says goodbye at hospital, video will break your heart

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Screengrab from the video shows the couple holding hands.
Screengrab from the video shows the couple holding hands. (Twitter/@incoming_memes)
         

A heart-breaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients, who were in their 80s, saying goodbye to each other at the hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet.”

As the video of the old couple went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

“So terrible seeing these old people suffer. Situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing.” wrote a Twitter user. “Loyalty to the beloved ... what a sad video ... but it’s says a lot about the splendour of that love that does not end until the end of life...” commented another. “This is so sad,” wrote another.

In China, at least 361 people have died after being infected by coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: India strike early, Sushant bounces out Hurraira
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
