Elephant breaks water sprinkler, what happens next will win you over. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:17 IST

The Internet is filled with such videos of elephants which never fail to make people smile. Case in point, a clip involving an elephant and a water sprinkler is the latest thing which is making many go ‘aww.’ Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video details the activities of an elephant after it manages to break a water sprinkler.

“Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animals but have found them to be incredibly playful,” Nanda tweeted. “After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life,” he added.

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

Since being shared on February 20, the video has gathered over 58,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the post has also gathered more than 6,300 likes and about 1,600 retweets.

Expectedly, people had a lot to say on the gentle giant’s video. While some were happy to see the video, others called the animal a “cutie.”

“Lol such a cutie,” wrote a Twitter user. “Enjoying some me time,” commented another. “Think everyone should aim to be carefree like this elephant at some point of time in life,” commented a third. “Such joy to watch! No different than a child,” expressed a fourth. “They love mud and water. Beautiful and intelligent species,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the video?