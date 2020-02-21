e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Elephant climbs narrow stairs, video amazes people. Seen it yet?

Elephant climbs narrow stairs, video amazes people. Seen it yet?

The video shows a fully-grown elephant climbing a couple of narrow stairs to reach an elevated road.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The video sparked lots of reactions from people.
The video sparked lots of reactions from people. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

A video of an elephant climbing narrow stairs has gone viral on the social media. The video was uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan with the caption: “This #elephant using a staircase. What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things!!”

The video shows a fully-grown elephant climbing a couple of narrow stairs to reach an elevated road. After he reaches the top, he takes a moment and looks back.

In a follow-up tweet, he further said: “You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in the best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive.”

The video has garnered over 33,700 views till now. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 2,400 likes.

Social media users were amazed by the elephant’s viral video and his intelligence.

“Good to see that even these animals are so disciplined. Pity the humankind.” Another wrote: “Lastly it turned back and saw - ohh i did it!!... That’s cute.”

A post read: “Elephant be like - Look you have destroyed our earlier home, now you have destroyed humanity too.” “They are so aware and try to keep out of our way but we will encroach upon their lives and kill them for Ivory. It’s an unbalanced equation,” a user remarked.

tags
top news
Noida-Faridabad road, closed due to Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest, reopens after 69 days
Noida-Faridabad road, closed due to Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest, reopens after 69 days
Govt responds to SOS from telecom companies, looks at 3 options to help them
Govt responds to SOS from telecom companies, looks at 3 options to help them
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Mercedes Benz to launch GLC Coupe facelift, sans AMG, in India on March 3
Mercedes Benz to launch GLC Coupe facelift, sans AMG, in India on March 3
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
‘Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions’: Sanjay Hegde
‘Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions’: Sanjay Hegde
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa Shetty

don't miss

latest news

india news