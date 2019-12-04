Elephant herd breaks fence and crosses highway. ‘Jumbo power!’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Dec 04, 2019

Elephants are not only intelligent creatures, they have very sharp memories too. A recent incident, which took place on the busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national highway, captures those characteristics of the animal perfectly. A herd of elephants were spotted by commuters breaking the railings and crossing the road to the other side. The incident was captured on video which has intrigued netizens.

The video, was shared On December 3 by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and later by news agency ANI. In the video the elephant breaks the centre of the fence put up along the highway. After one elephant knocks down the fence, the other members cross the road in a casual manner. With the traffic stopped the video also shows eager onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the herd.

“Leadership is about responsibilities. A female elephant clears the way for other five elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway. Elephants never forget their routes,” Kaswan wrote in the caption.

The video was shot on December 3, and gained the attention of netizens. The clip garnered almost 15,000 views and over 1000 likes. While some were in awe of the majestic herd, others voiced their concerns over the reducing space for elephants to move freely.

