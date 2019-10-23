e-paper
Elephants play football in Karnataka, video captured. Twitter loves it

There are 26 elephants in the upscale camp and three elephants in the nearby elephant camp.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kodagu
An elephant is seen playing football.
An elephant is seen playing football. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Elephants, who have taken part in the procession during Dasara festival in Mysuru, have returned to Dubare Elephant Camp here and were seen playing football on Tuesday.

There are 26 elephants in the upscale camp and three elephants in the nearby elephant camp. Out of these 29 elephants, six elephants have participated in the historic Mysore Dasara, including Anekadalliro Vikram and Vijaya.

Tourist visiting the camp often get amazed seeing the training and daily activities of these elephants they have a bath in the river, play football, and do other tasks.

A video of the game was captured and shared on Twitter by new agency ANI:

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Here’s how they tweeted:

Amanda, a tourist, says elephants returned Mysore Dasara to the camp after a long period and are now can be seen here taking river bath doing jungle walks etc. Another tourist, Chandana said that elephants have been trained to salute, race and play football, all of which are enjoyed by tourists, especially children.

He further said that elephants are now training with other elephants in the camp for the Mumbaro Elephant Festival.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which had begun with Navaratri and the main procession was organised on Vijayadashami (Dusshera). Every year the same trained elephants are brought from Nagarhole forest and kept in Mysore Palace till the festival ‘Mysuru Dasara’ is not over.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:06 IST

