Home / It's Viral / Elon Musk shares his ‘NSFW’ dance video from Tesla event. Watch

Elon Musk shares his ‘NSFW’ dance video from Tesla event. Watch

In the video, Musk is seeing grooving to the tune playing in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk showcased ‘NSFW’ dance at an event.
Elon Musk showcased ‘NSFW’ dance at an event. (Twitter/Elon Musk)
         

Elon Musk, Tesla founder and CEO, recently took to Twitter to share a ‘NSFW’ dance video. And, it has now left many laughing out loud. During an event at a multibillion-dollar Tesla Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai, Musk performed this dance and later shared it on Twitter.

“At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!”, Elon Musk wrote and shared the video a few hours back.

In the video, Musk is seeing grooving to the tune playing in the background. Within moments, he takes off his blazer and tosses it away, while performing some awkward yet interesting steps. He does all these with a big smile on his face.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to one million views. It has also garnered about 88,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.

People had a lot to say about Elon Musk’s ‘NSWF’ video. While some praised the 48-year-old for his contribution to the world of technology, others were simple amused by the clip. A few also shared videos capturing his dance from different angles.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Back in November, a video involving Elon Musk and newly launched electric pick-up Tesla Cybertruck went viral. During the demonstration of the vehicle, the truck’s unbreakable glass shattered and the incident was caught on camera. It sparked a wave of hilarious comments and memes online.

What do you think of the video?

