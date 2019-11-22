e-paper
Tesla Cybertruck’s unbreakable glass breaks during launch, Twitter reacts

Elon Musk, during launch of Tesla Cybertruck, asked people to hit the vehicle with sledgehammers.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of Tesla Cybertruck.
Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of Tesla Cybertruck. (REUTERS)
         

Tesla Cybertruck, a new electric pick-up from the company, is the latest topic of Twitter chatter. Tesla co-founder, Elon Musk, unveiled the vehicle in California on Thursday. It’s what happened during the truck’s launch which has now piqued people’s interests.

Turns out, the launch was unfolding smoothly until the car’s supposedly indestructible windows broke. And, the incident has sparked all sorts of reactions among tweeple.

Musk, during the event, dared his staff to hit the vehicle with sledgehammers and the truck sustained the blows. The demonstration, however, went wrong after his assistant threw a steel ball at one of the windows - supposedly made of shatterproof glass. Upon impact, the glass smashed. They took a second attempt and it gave a similar result – though not smashed, the glass got badly damaged.

The event was shown on YouTube but after the mishap, the post’s setting was changed to private. However, some tweeple shared the video of the glass getting smashed on the micro-blogging site. Here’s one such post:

People had a lot to say about this incident. While some dropped hilarious reactions, other showcased their creativity with memes. Here’s how people reacted:

A few also dropped jokes about the truck’s design:

Some, however, totally loved this futuristic-looking vehicle. Here’s what they wrote:

The heavy-duty truck retails from $39,900 and will come in three different variants.

(With agency inputs)

