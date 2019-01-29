 Ever asked Google Assistant to marry you? Google really really wants to know why
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Ever asked Google Assistant to marry you? Google really really wants to know why

Google India posted a tongue-and-cheek tweet using the “really really really” meme.

it's viral Updated: Jan 29, 2019 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Google India,Google Assistant,Google
Google India posted that they really, really really… want to know why people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them.(REUTERS)

Google India jumped on the “really really really” meme bandwagon to ask users a very serious question. In a tweet shared last evening, Google India posted that they really, really really… want to know why people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them. Of course, the tongue-and-cheek tweet was posted using the meme that’s got all of Twitter’s attention at the moment.

Here’s what Google India tweeted:

Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 17,600 ‘likes’, more than 3,600 retweets and a ton of hilarious responses from tweeple.

While some have replied in the same lighthearted manner as the question has been posted in, many have questioned Google about privacy.

“Because I am single,” says one Twitter user. “They track each and every stroke you scribble, every application you use, each location you visit and so on... List goes on and on,” says another.

It seems several people also took this opportunity to propose to the Google Assistant. Here are some other replies to Google India from tweeple:

According to various reports, Google Assistant received over 4.5 lakh marriage proposals in India until early last year.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 20:00 IST

tags

more from it s viral