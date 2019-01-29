Ever asked Google Assistant to marry you? Google really really wants to know why

Google India jumped on the “really really really” meme bandwagon to ask users a very serious question. In a tweet shared last evening, Google India posted that they really, really really… want to know why people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them. Of course, the tongue-and-cheek tweet was posted using the meme that’s got all of Twitter’s attention at the moment.

Here’s what Google India tweeted:

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you 🤔 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 17,600 ‘likes’, more than 3,600 retweets and a ton of hilarious responses from tweeple.

While some have replied in the same lighthearted manner as the question has been posted in, many have questioned Google about privacy.

“Because I am single,” says one Twitter user. “They track each and every stroke you scribble, every application you use, each location you visit and so on... List goes on and on,” says another.

It seems several people also took this opportunity to propose to the Google Assistant. Here are some other replies to Google India from tweeple:

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

If u think it's easy to make a girl accept ur proposal..

Then try Google Assistant..

GL is tough..😅



After many tires Google Assistant accepted my proposal.😁 pic.twitter.com/WS4AhH8cNo — NaaaVeeeN (@SokkiNavee) January 28, 2019

People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1 — Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019

According to various reports, Google Assistant received over 4.5 lakh marriage proposals in India until early last year.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 20:00 IST