e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Examinee forgets boards admit card, policeman travels 5km to get it back

Examinee forgets boards admit card, policeman travels 5km to get it back

Sergent Mallick then contacted the candidate’s mother, went to her house, brought the admit card and handed it over to Kurrey.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Suman Kurrey then approached Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick, who was on duty near the centre, and narrated her situation to him. (representational image)
Suman Kurrey then approached Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick, who was on duty near the centre, and narrated her situation to him. (representational image)(HT PHOTO)
         

A timely help by a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant ensured that a Madhyamik candidate could write her Mathematics paper on Monday, police said.

Madhyamik is the class 10 state board examination.

She was denied entry at the examination centre because she had left her admit card back home, the police said.

Suman Kurrey then approached Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick, who was on duty near the centre, and narrated her situation to him.

Her examination centre was at Jaiswal Vidyamandir for Girls near Maniktala and her residence was at Sahitya Parisath Street near Khanna crossing, a police officer said.

Sergent Mallick then contacted the candidate’s mother, went to her house, brought the admit card and handed it over to Kurrey.

The girl finally got her admit card in time and she was able write her paper, the police officer said.

“I will be indebted to him throughout my life. I wrote my paper well and that was possible only because of him,” Kurrey said.

tags
top news
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
LIVE| ‘Thanks for visiting India,’ PM Modi to Trump as the two hold talks
LIVE| ‘Thanks for visiting India,’ PM Modi to Trump as the two hold talks
Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu, judges make a request
Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu, judges make a request
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Can Kia Sonet steal Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s thunder?
Can Kia Sonet steal Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s thunder?
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news