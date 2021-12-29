Explorer penguins to fluffy red pandas: Oregon Zoo’s year ender video may make you smile

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 12:42 IST

People couldn’t be happier as the year 2020 is coming to an end. While the year made us go through many tough times, it also blessed us with several reasons to smile. Videos shared by Oregon zoo were among many of those reasons that guaranteed a smile and sometimes even a giggle. Now, the zoo has compiled the adorable mischiefs of their resident animals and shared a clip on Twitter. The recording may fill your heart with joy.

The clip starts with a big black bear happily splashing around in a tub full of water. The video goes on to show several animals like otters, penguins, porcupines and ends with some cute red pandas.

“2020: the year in rascality,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

2020: the year in rascality pic.twitter.com/E4zJ32Pp8I — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) December 28, 2020

Shared on December 28, the clip has garnered over 3.7 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the clip of the cute animals and their shenanigans. Many also pointed out how the videos cheered them up throughout the year. Some also expressed their love for their favourite animals.

So this is winning the short film Oscar, right? — Will Durgin (@maltfever) December 28, 2020

Fantastic — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 29, 2020

Your staff is just wonderful for putting this together❤😊



Thank you for making these images stronger than anything else in my mind right now!😊



Bless you all & the animals🐾 pic.twitter.com/93PWZpvDA2 — Mr. PuppyJones,❤🐾Leslie🌹& Angel Kingston🐶🐾🌈 (@MysteryPup4) December 28, 2020

I know that the animals are just being themselves, but Thank You, for capturing these moments & providing so much wonderful content & light for all of us in this past year when there has been so much loss & darkness for many of us. ♥️ — LJ😷🐱☕️🧶🥧🎄🎅🏼☃️❄️ (@noisybrooklyn1) December 28, 2020

Oh my goodness, such rascality.



I've never seen a jogging porky-pine before.



But my faves were the fascinated oglers at the windows, watching swimmers go by, like "Wuuuuuut?!?!" — Life Is Hopeful (@SeasideSunsongs) December 28, 2020

