Extreme home-makeover: doggos edition. Watch pups Ginger and Fergie move into their dream home

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:19 IST

Paint us green because we are envious of the new custom-made house these doggos are moving into!

Twitter user @iMDRW, who calls herself Diane, documented her daughter, Kennedi’s architectural journey as she redecorated her ‘bonus room’ for their dogs Ginger and Fergie. Apparently, the remodelling project didn’t start as an Extreme Home-makeover: doggo edition episode. However, it soon spiralled into a 15-day intense scheme of turning this empty room into a dream house for the family pooches.

Thankfully, the canines kept their hoomans company as they worked hard on this home improvement plan.

I was going to sneak upstairs to see how Kennedi’s redecorating of her game room/bonus room was coming along but Ginger an Fergie were standing guard at the top of the stairs. pic.twitter.com/NGBfdZY6AV — iMDRW (@iMDRW) March 29, 2020

It started with the removal of carpet flooring:

The current state of the floor in Kennedi’s game roo/bonus room. No more carpet. pic.twitter.com/HiOAmhZ1r0 — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 25, 2020

Then more intense construction antics followed:

*secret thing* UPDATE: Since Kennedi was redecorating the bonus room, I said to myself, "Diane (that’s what I call myself), you need a window seat for that room."



So I built one with storage and 2 built in dog houses.



Before & after 1/6 pic.twitter.com/dDVfj9yB27 — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

Day 3: Most of the frame is complete. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/N6VfCgyYmX — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

Some dog cuddles to keep the workers motivated!

We cannot believe the parent-child duo did all this by themselves!

Day 12: New floor for the whole room. 5/6 pic.twitter.com/1Ro64Uafmp — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

On April 28, the builders finally tweeted the good news that the project was complete. It said, “15 days later, it’s complete and now I have to make the seat cover for the seat and Kennedi will hang pics inside”.

What an amazing DIY effort. Honestly, we cannot even imagine how happy Ginger and Fergie must feel about having their own custom-made house inside the family’s bigger home. Here are some shots of the pups enjoying this new abode:

A ceiling light and a picture has been added to each house. Up next, we have to find a tiny couch for each. https://t.co/y6gO2MIsTd pic.twitter.com/vM8LJR8xjc — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 29, 2020

However, this master designer isn’t done with her creative streak yet. Kennedi is trying to give these dogs the best interior design experience possible. Watch her paint mosaics on the structure’s walls:

Kennedi painted 3 walls of her room purple and made 1 wall a mosaic. There’s a few places she has to touch up, but it came out nice. pic.twitter.com/vaPAR6eaX5 — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 29, 2020

Netizens were ever-so-excited for the journey that awaited Ginger and Fergie. Here is how they reacted:

The tiny windows pic.twitter.com/mGQUUvFzcM — Leslie Jordan’s Chip Magnet (@onedankmom) April 29, 2020

A Twitter user said, “Their tiny faces peeping out of their doorways”. While another wrote, “It’s beautiful! That floor lay”.

“I built my shitzu a condo when I got her. Best places to find furniture you want are the doll shops. I had my girl set up with a dresser and actual bed. It was lovely. Hope you find the stuff you need,” read one comment. What can we say, these pet parents are really doing the most.

Somebody on the thread stated, “What? This looks incredible! The talent jumped out”. While another affirmed, “That’s a dog PALACE”.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful construction?