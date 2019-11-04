e-paper
Fake alert! Delhi schools to be shut till November 5, not 8, clears Manish Sisodia

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A letter circulating on social media mentions that schools would remain closed until November 8.
With the air quality of Delhi reaching an alarming position, Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal had announced a shutdown of schools till November 5 to protect children from the poisonous smog. However, a letter circulating on social media mentions that schools would remain closed until November 8. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia recently took to Twitter to announce those letters as fake. Through his tweet, he not only confirmed that schools will remain closed only until November 5 but also urged citizens not to believe in such these hoaxes.

Sisodia cleared up the confusion by tweeting that the letter was fake.

“Fake letter circulating on social media regarding school college closure till November 8. So far schools have been closed till November 5; any further decision shall be communicated through proper channels only,” he wrote in his tweet shared on November 3.

Netizens had posted several comments on the tweet. While some displayed concern over college students who had to attend classes in such conditions, many thanked the deputy CM for clearing up the confusion. A few even requested for schools to be remained closed for a few more days until the air quality gets better.

The Air Quality Index(AQI) of Delhi NCR region has reached its worst level since 2016. Residents complained of the stench of smoke, burning eyes, sore throats, and shortness of breath. The third edition of the ‘Odd-Even scheme’ will kick in on Monday as an emergency action to control pollution. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Pollution has reached unbearable levels across north India.” He urged people to follow road rationing measures, popularly called the “odd-even scheme”, ordered by his government to run from November 4 to November 15. “I urge people to use to carpooling when they are not able to drive their car during this scheme. I will also be following the scheme strictly,” he said.

‘That Emergency was better than this’: Supreme Court on toxic Delhi air
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
1 killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
