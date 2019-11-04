Fake alert! Delhi schools to be shut till November 5, not 8, clears Manish Sisodia

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:57 IST

With the air quality of Delhi reaching an alarming position, Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal had announced a shutdown of schools till November 5 to protect children from the poisonous smog. However, a letter circulating on social media mentions that schools would remain closed until November 8. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia recently took to Twitter to announce those letters as fake. Through his tweet, he not only confirmed that schools will remain closed only until November 5 but also urged citizens not to believe in such these hoaxes.

I also get such message, but i think it would be rather better if students get holiday till 10 of this month pic.twitter.com/hMnDAEYdCh — Md Hasnain (@MdHasnain3764) November 3, 2019

Sisodia cleared up the confusion by tweeting that the letter was fake.

“Fake letter circulating on social media regarding school college closure till November 8. So far schools have been closed till November 5; any further decision shall be communicated through proper channels only,” he wrote in his tweet shared on November 3.

Fake letter circulating on social media regarding school college closure till November 8.

So far schools have been closed till November 5; any further decision shall be communicated through proper channels only.



All are advised not to believe on such fake letters or news. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 3, 2019

Netizens had posted several comments on the tweet. While some displayed concern over college students who had to attend classes in such conditions, many thanked the deputy CM for clearing up the confusion. A few even requested for schools to be remained closed for a few more days until the air quality gets better.

Sir krdo 8 november tak chuttiyan ...DU bhi bnd krvado specially Hansraj college. — Vikram Singh (@VikramS_001) November 3, 2019

थैंक यू सर — Ram رام (@RamPD78) November 3, 2019

Thanks sir but please do it if needed. Air is really harmful.... — Munazza Shams (@munazzashams220) November 3, 2019

Alright, but Sir you should consider what the fake notice says, because we need a real version of it. The air quality in the Delhi NCR region is horribly hazardous and though young children are more at risk, older people are are risk too because the situation is very bad. — Rishika Garg (@RishikaGarg2000) November 3, 2019

The Air Quality Index(AQI) of Delhi NCR region has reached its worst level since 2016. Residents complained of the stench of smoke, burning eyes, sore throats, and shortness of breath. The third edition of the ‘Odd-Even scheme’ will kick in on Monday as an emergency action to control pollution. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Pollution has reached unbearable levels across north India.” He urged people to follow road rationing measures, popularly called the “odd-even scheme”, ordered by his government to run from November 4 to November 15. “I urge people to use to carpooling when they are not able to drive their car during this scheme. I will also be following the scheme strictly,” he said.