Family celebrates woman’s 94th birthday, her reaction is a mood. Watch

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:39 IST

A video of a woman’s reaction to her 94th birthday celebration has gone all kinds of viral on social media. TikTok user Pauline Kay shared a video of herself singing Happy Birthday to her grandma. It’s what the grandmother said next that has now left people laughing out loud. Impressed, some even wrote that the grandma’s comment is a mood.

In the video, Key sings enthusiastically as her grandmother sits with a rather straight-look on her face. It’s when Key stops singing, the elderly woman says “well thank you very much,” followed by “I hope this is my last.”

And, that last bit has now propelled the video to a viral status. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 13.2 million views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 2.8 million hearts. People dropped varied comments on the post with most saying how much her reply made them laugh.

“I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time,” wrote a TikTok user. “It’s a mood tho,” commented another. “I don’t blame her for what she said, she has heard the damn song 94 times,” joked another. “That’s a whole other mood,” wrote a fourth. “LMAO, I can’t take it,” commented a fifth.

After the video went viral, Key shared another video of a celebratory dance for her grandma.

What do you think of the grandma’s response?