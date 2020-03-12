e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Family celebrates woman’s 94th birthday, her reaction is a mood. Watch

Family celebrates woman’s 94th birthday, her reaction is a mood. Watch

the grandmother’s response has now left people laughing out loud. Impressed, some even wrote that the grandma’s comment is a mood.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pauline Kay shared a video of herself singing Happy Birthday to her grandma.
Pauline Kay shared a video of herself singing Happy Birthday to her grandma.(TikTok/@pauline.kayy)
         
Highlights
  • TikTok user Pauline Kay shared a video of herself singing Happy Birthday to her grandma
  • The 94-year-old’s reaction is making netizens laugh
  • The video has gathered over 13.2 million views

A video of a woman’s reaction to her 94th birthday celebration has gone all kinds of viral on social media. TikTok user Pauline Kay shared a video of herself singing Happy Birthday to her grandma. It’s what the grandmother said next that has now left people laughing out loud. Impressed, some even wrote that the grandma’s comment is a mood.

In the video, Key sings enthusiastically as her grandmother sits with a rather straight-look on her face. It’s when Key stops singing, the elderly woman says “well thank you very much,” followed by “I hope this is my last.”

And, that last bit has now propelled the video to a viral status. Take a look:

@paulinekayy

THE ENDING .. I CANNOT😭

♬ original sound - paulinekayy

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 13.2 million views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 2.8 million hearts. People dropped varied comments on the post with most saying how much her reply made them laugh.

“I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time,” wrote a TikTok user. “It’s a mood tho,” commented another. “I don’t blame her for what she said, she has heard the damn song 94 times,” joked another. “That’s a whole other mood,” wrote a fourth. “LMAO, I can’t take it,” commented a fifth.

After the video went viral, Key shared another video of a celebratory dance for her grandma.

@paulinekayy

Since y’all want an update on grandma, she’s doing just fine☺️

♬ original sound - paulinekayy

What do you think of the grandma’s response?

tags
top news
Nifty slips below 10,000 mark first time in 2 yrs, Sensex down 1,800 points
Nifty slips below 10,000 mark first time in 2 yrs, Sensex down 1,800 points
Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers
Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers
Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP today, massive rally planned to welcome him
Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP today, massive rally planned to welcome him
As Congress scrambles to save MP govt, buzz grows of internal rift in BJP
As Congress scrambles to save MP govt, buzz grows of internal rift in BJP
Cornovarius outbreak: What no one is talking about
Cornovarius outbreak: What no one is talking about
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
A resilient China believes it is time to crank up the economy
A resilient China believes it is time to crank up the economy
IPL Governing Council to meet on March 14 to discuss coronavirus threat
IPL Governing Council to meet on March 14 to discuss coronavirus threat
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesNovel coronavirusHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP Rally

don't miss

latest news

india news