Farmer uses ingenious ‘bike’ to climb up coconut trees, wins Twitter

There is no dearth of talent in India. A recent video of a man using a ‘bike’ to climb a coconut tree is a fine reminder of that. Posted by a Twitter user, the video shows a farmer using a bike-like machine to climb a coconut tree. Though posted with a funny caption that reads “When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure,” the video is a portrayal of an ingenious creation.

Impressed tweeple appreciated this innovation. A few even demanded that the government should fund the production of such a device. However, it’s not clear that the device is created by the man in the video or someone else.

Some took hilarious routes to appreciate the farmer.

Traditionally, in India, the coconut plantation farmers tie ropes around their feet to climb the trees, without any safety equipment.

