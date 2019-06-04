Farmer uses ingenious ‘bike’ to climb up coconut trees, wins Twitter
There is no dearth of talent in India. A recent video of a man using a ‘bike’ to climb a coconut tree is a fine reminder of that. Posted by a Twitter user, the video shows a farmer using a bike-like machine to climb a coconut tree. Though posted with a funny caption that reads “When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure,” the video is a portrayal of an ingenious creation.
When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/OxkPKleoRa— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 2, 2019
Impressed tweeple appreciated this innovation. A few even demanded that the government should fund the production of such a device. However, it’s not clear that the device is created by the man in the video or someone else.
Simply amazing and awesome ..now I can climb a coconut tree— Debashis Padhi (@DebashisPadhi8) June 2, 2019
Why isn't the government funding this machine? 😐— Puroo Kumar Roy (@pr__0_0__) June 2, 2019
Awesome! Impressive! #9entrepreneurisms #innovation— Sri Vadrevu (@SriWit) June 3, 2019
Very Nice 😄— vedanayagam m (@MvnmanurM) June 2, 2019
Some took hilarious routes to appreciate the farmer.
Well he must b inspired by this 😛😅 pic.twitter.com/lMwaQ1gSgx— VıηϮaɠɛ ཞơω∂ყ (@VintageRowdy) June 3, 2019
Well if this isn't the perfect embodiment of this meme, then I don't know what is.. pic.twitter.com/KG2Z23a3cv— 💫 What's in a name? 💫 (@k0ol1) June 3, 2019
Traditionally, in India, the coconut plantation farmers tie ropes around their feet to climb the trees, without any safety equipment.
First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:34 IST