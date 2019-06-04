Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 04, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Farmer uses ingenious ‘bike’ to climb up coconut trees, wins Twitter

Impressed tweeple appreciated this innovation. However, it’s not clear that the device is created by the man in the video or someone else.

it's viral Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Video,Coconut Tree
The video is a portrayal of an ingenious creation. (Twitter/@badechote)

There is no dearth of talent in India. A recent video of a man using a ‘bike’ to climb a coconut tree is a fine reminder of that. Posted by a Twitter user, the video shows a farmer using a bike-like machine to climb a coconut tree. Though posted with a funny caption that reads “When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure,” the video is a portrayal of an ingenious creation.

Impressed tweeple appreciated this innovation. A few even demanded that the government should fund the production of such a device. However, it’s not clear that the device is created by the man in the video or someone else.

Some took hilarious routes to appreciate the farmer.

Traditionally, in India, the coconut plantation farmers tie ropes around their feet to climb the trees, without any safety equipment.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:34 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics