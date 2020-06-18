e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Feisty baby alligators take on a huge stork. Can you guess who wins?

Feisty baby alligators take on a huge stork. Can you guess who wins?

Watch this interesting match between two animal species.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:05 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two baby gators fighting a wood stork.
The image shows two baby gators fighting a wood stork. (Instagram/@gatorland_orlando)
         

“Don’t freak out, all the animals are fine, just a lesson regarding nature,” that’s what a post about this video says. It shows a fight between some feisty alligators and huge wood stork. Can you tell who wins this fight?

The video has been shared on Instagram by Gatorland, which is situated in Orlando, Florida. Described as ‘the alligator capital of the world’, the handle shares many videos of the animals residing there. Their latest post is this video which captures this interesting match between the two animal species.

“Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork. That clicking sound you hear is his beak,” says the caption further.

The video shows the tiny gators trying their best to fight off the huge bird but are ultimately no match for the winged creature. Take a look:

Within an hour of being shared, the video has collected over 15,000 views and lots of comments.

“He is the typical small kid who always gets in trouble lol,” comments an Instagram user. “OMG his little jump, sooo adorable,” adds another. “We were there last week and the storks tried to steal the fish we were feeding them,” posts a third. “The little gators are adorable,” adds a fourth.

What do you think about this match?

Also Read | Elvis the crocodile’s mealtime video is seriously scary. Watch

On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
