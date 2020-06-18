Feisty baby alligators take on a huge stork. Can you guess who wins?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:05 IST

“Don’t freak out, all the animals are fine, just a lesson regarding nature,” that’s what a post about this video says. It shows a fight between some feisty alligators and huge wood stork. Can you tell who wins this fight?

The video has been shared on Instagram by Gatorland, which is situated in Orlando, Florida. Described as ‘the alligator capital of the world’, the handle shares many videos of the animals residing there. Their latest post is this video which captures this interesting match between the two animal species.

“Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork. That clicking sound you hear is his beak,” says the caption further.

The video shows the tiny gators trying their best to fight off the huge bird but are ultimately no match for the winged creature. Take a look:

Within an hour of being shared, the video has collected over 15,000 views and lots of comments.

“He is the typical small kid who always gets in trouble lol,” comments an Instagram user. “OMG his little jump, sooo adorable,” adds another. “We were there last week and the storks tried to steal the fish we were feeding them,” posts a third. “The little gators are adorable,” adds a fourth.

What do you think about this match?

Also Read | Elvis the crocodile’s mealtime video is seriously scary. Watch